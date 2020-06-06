Baicaopo provincial nature reserve in Sichuan built up to boost local economy

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows azalea flowers on the mountain at the Baicaopo nature reserve in Jinyang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Baicaopo provincial nature reserve, having a forest coverage of about 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) and over 50 kinds of azalea, has been built up as a tourism destination in recent years to boost the local economy.Photo:Xinhua

