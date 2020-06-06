View of grassland in Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of the grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of the grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of the grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of the grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a view of the grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua