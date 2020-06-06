People attend protest over death of George Floyd in Los Altos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/6 23:09:31

People attend a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Altos of the San Francisco Bay Area, the United States, June 5, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

