Local farmers in Jiaxing realize high production by setting up vegetable, fruit cooperatives

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/6 23:13:21

Breeding expert Yu Yonghui (1st R) introduces to farmer Lin Hai the productive cultivation technique for peaches at a cooperative in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2020. By setting up vegetable and fruit cooperatives with the help of seeding companies, local farmers in Jiaxing have realized high production and income boom. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
