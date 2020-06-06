Shuikou Hydropower Station opens its sluices for water discharge in SE China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/6 23:17:37

Photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to days of rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in Minqing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

