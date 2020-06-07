Intangible cultural heritage museums open on Pingyao ancient street in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang

People visit intangible cultural heritage museums on the Pingyao ancient street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2020. Intangible cultural heritage museums on the Pingyao ancient street opened for the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit an intangible cultural heritage museum of silkworm culture on the Pingyao ancient street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2020. Intangible cultural heritage museums on the Pingyao ancient street opened for the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit an intangible cultural heritage museum of kites and lanterns on the Pingyao ancient street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 6, 2020. Intangible cultural heritage museums on the Pingyao ancient street opened for the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

