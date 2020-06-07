Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province

Afghan national army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2020. More than 500 newly graduated officers and soldiers joined the Afghan national army in southern region, an army source said on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Nine militants have been confirmed dead as clashes broke out in Ghazi Abad district of the eastern Kunar province on Saturday, provincial police chief Mohammad Yusuf Mazlomyar said.Taliban militants, according to the official, stormed security checkpoints in parts of the restive district and police returned fire, forcing militants to flee after leaving nine bodies behind.Nine others including two police officers and seven militants were injured in the fighting which lasted for hours, the official asserted.