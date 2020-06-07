Peaceful protests for George Floyd continue in southern US

People protest over African American George Floyd's death during a peaceful rally held in downtown Dallas, Texas, the United States, June 3, 2020. (Photo by Song Qiong/Xinhua)

Peaceful protests continued in southern U.S. cities on Saturday in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd while detained by police in Minnesota last week.In the Texas city of Dallas, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer Saturday morning, praying for unity and peace. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also led a group of ministers to attend a prayer at a church, local media reported.Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Saturday that the curfew banning activities in central Dallas in the past several days has been lifted. The curfew was announced last Sunday when violence and looting happened in the downtown area following a peaceful protest."We've seen many moving and peaceful protests over the last few days, some of which I joined," The Dallas Morning News quoted Broadnax as saying. "We heard feedback from residents ready to open and conduct business in central Dallas and we agree it's time."

People protest over African American George Floyd's death during a peaceful rally held in downtown Dallas, Texas, the United States, June 3, 2020. (Photo by Song Qiong/Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: Demonstrators take part in protest over death of George Floyd in Mexico City

In New Orleans, Louisiana, several hundred people gathered downtown to protest against police brutality. Chanting "No Justice, No Peace," the group continued marching as rain came down due to the approaching Tropical Storm Cristobal toward the gulf coast.In the New Mexico city of Albuquerque, a locally-sponsored peaceful gathering named Albuquerque Unidos went on at the city's Civic Plaza. Protesters held their hands high in honor of George Floyd, local media reported.Demonstrations spread to cities across the United States after a video went viral of George Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota on May 25.