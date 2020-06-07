Chateau de Versailles reopens after 82-day lockdown

People visit the park of the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) on its reopening day near Paris, France, on June 6, 2020. Chateau de Versailles reopened on Saturday after 82-day closure following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the park of the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) on its reopening day near Paris, France, on June 6, 2020. Chateau de Versailles reopened on Saturday after 82-day closure following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A statue is seen at the park of the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) on its reopening day near Paris, France, June 6, 2020. Chateau de Versailles reopened on Saturday after 82-day closure following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors use the disinfectant at the entrance of the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) on its reopening day near Paris, France, on June 6, 2020. Chateau de Versailles reopened on Saturday after 82-day closure following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor takes photos in the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles) on its reopening day near Paris, France, on June 6, 2020. Chateau de Versailles reopened on Saturday after 82-day closure following the lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)