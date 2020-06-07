Spanish gov't to levy fines on violators of face mask rules

A cyclist wearing a face mask rides on a street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2020. About 70 percent of Spain's population will enjoy further relaxation on restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 as it enters Phase 2 of its restriction plans on Monday, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said Wednesday. Phase 2 allows commercial centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among other businesses, to open at a limited capacity. Outdoor exercise and access to beaches is also permitted, alongside social distancing guidelines.Photo:Xinhua

People who do not wear a face mask in closed public areas will face fines of up to 100 euros (113 U.S. dollars), according to the Spanish government's draft plans appearing in several Spanish newspapers on Saturday.Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed during the week that his cabinet would approve the measures to be put into effect in Spain when the State of Alarm and the special lockdown measures it contains expires on June 21.Among the "new normality" measures are fines for those who don't wear face masks in closed public areas and outdoors where it is impossible to maintain a safe distance of two meters.In workplaces, employers will be obliged to provide adequate hygiene and cleanliness and ensure that workers are able to maintain social distancing and have access to soap, water, and hand gels. Employers will be required to take measures to avoid overcrowding.Similar measures are to be put into place for schools and educational centers. Commercial centers will have to pay "special attention" to food markets and common areas, and limit the number of people allowed into a center at any one time.Travel between Spain's 17 Autonomous Communities will be allowed once all of them have passed the four stages in Spain's plan to relax restrictions. However, passenger numbers will still be limited on long and medium distance trains and also on busses carrying out inter-city routes.Meanwhile, airlines will be obliged to keep passenger lists for a month after a flight, for the sake of tracking those who have contact with an infected passenger.