80 pct of total COVID-19 cases in Turkey recovered: minister

A customer tries on a specially-designed wedding gown with a mask in Ankara, Turkey, on June 6, 2020. The total COVID-19 cases in Turkey surged to 169,218, with 878 new ones added in the past 24 hours, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Eighty percent of the total COVID-19 cases in Turkey have recovered and the majority of the patients stayed at home without any symptoms, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday."80 percent of total cases have recovered. Our newly recovered patients are nearly 2,000. The majority of patients that were diagnosed positively experience the disease without any symptoms and are at home," he tweeted.The total novel coronavirus cases surged to 169,218, with 878 new ones added in the past 24 hours, Koca stated, noting that 18 died in a single day, taking the death toll to 4,669.

Turkey conducted 35,846 tests for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 2,303,258, he stated.He said 1,922 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 135,322 in Turkey since the outbreak. The minister noted that 591 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 264 others being intubated.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China's experiences in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.