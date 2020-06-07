Churches, mosques across Jordan reopen as gov't eases measures against COVID-19

A Jordanian Catholic wearing a face mask attends a Mass at a Catholic church in Amman, Jordan, on June 6, 2020. Churches and mosques across Jordan reopened on Saturday as part of the government's plan to ease the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Jordanian Catholics wearing face masks attend a Mass at a Catholic church in Amman, Jordan, on June 6, 2020. Churches and mosques across Jordan reopened on Saturday as part of the government's plan to ease the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Jordanian Catholics wearing face masks attend a Mass at a Catholic church in Amman, Jordan, on June 6, 2020. Churches and mosques across Jordan reopened on Saturday as part of the government's plan to ease the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

Jordanian Catholics wearing face masks and gloves attend a Mass at a Catholic church in Amman, Jordan, on June 6, 2020. Churches and mosques across Jordan reopened on Saturday as part of the government's plan to ease the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)