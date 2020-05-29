China clear of high-risk COVID-19 response level regions after Fengman adjusts to low

Tourists register themselves at the entrance of Changchun Movie Millemium Town in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 29, 2020. The theme park has reopened Friday with a limit on visitor numbers to control the spread of COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua

China on Sunday was clear of high-risk regions nationwide after Fengman district of Northeast China's Jilin Province adjusted its COVID-19 response level to low.On Sunday, the anti-epidemic governmental group of Jilin Province announced it was lowering the epidemic response level of Fengman district from high to low, and Changyi and Chuanying districts from medium to low.With the Jilin announcements, the risk level of all regions in China has been adjusted to low.However, Wang Peiyu, deputy head of Peking University's School of Public Health, warned that the low response level doesn't mean the guard can be lowered against COVID-19, as sporadic infections are still possible."When a severe infectious disease is basically under control, it is normal to see sporadic infections or regional infections. We should adapt to anti-epidemic normality in daily life," Wang said.China previously cleared its medium- and high-risk response levels in early May.China's National Health Commission on May 7 announced that response levels in all regions in China had been adjusted to low after Linkou county of Mudanjiang adjusted its level from medium to low.But on the same day, Shulan, a city administered by Jilin, reported that a laundry woman had been infected with COVID-19 and had passed the disease to more than 40 other people.Wang told the Global Times that countries around the world such as Brazil and the US are still seeing large numbers of new confirmed cases every day, and with some international fights gradually being resumed, China cannot let down its guard in fighting the novel coronavirus.