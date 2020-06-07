China's railways see 157 million passenger trips in May

Citizens say farewell to each other at the Tianjin west railway station in north China's Tianjin, June 6, 2020. According to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the number of railway passenger trips in May reached 157 million, and an average of 5.08 million per day, up 37.6 percent from April. (Xinhua/Li Ran)





Passengers line up to enter the Tianjin west railway station in north China's Tianjin, June 6, 2020. According to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the number of railway passenger trips in May reached 157 million, and an average of 5.08 million per day, up 37.6 percent from April. (Xinhua/Li Ran)