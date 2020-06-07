Liaison office of Chinese central gov't in HKSAR holds symposium on national security legislation

Hong Kong file Photo: VCG

Speaking at the symposium attended by a total of 21 HKSAR deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Director of the LOCPG in the HKSAR Luo Huining said establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security at the state level follows the principles of firmly safeguarding national security, upholding and improving the "one country, two systems" framework, adhering to governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law, resolutely opposing foreign interference and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.Luo stressed that the national security legislation will only target an extremely small minority of illegal and criminal acts and activities, while the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by the vast majority of Hong Kong residents will be guaranteed.Luo said the decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security adopted at the closing meeting of the third annual session of the 13th NPC is a milestone in practicing the "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.While NPC Standing Committee has attached great importance to the opinions on the legislation from all walks of life in Hong Kong, Luo said the LOCPG has collected written opinions from all HKSAR deputies to the NPC and members of the National Committee of the CPPCC and the symposium aimed to further hear comments and suggestions from them.Participants of the symposium agreed that Hong Kong will not enjoy a high degree of autonomy, prosperity and stability if there is no national security, thus it is imperative and urgent to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security.Luo noted that participants of the symposium have expressed what the vast majority of Hong Kong residents have expected: the strong support for the national security legislation for the HKSAR.He said the LOCPG will forward their comments and suggestions, along with the written opinions, to the related department of the NPC Standing Committee.As of Saturday noon, the LOCPG had collected 201 written opinions on the national security legislation from 36 HKSAR deputies to the NPC and 165 members of the National Committee of the CPPCC.