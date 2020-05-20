Wuhan ready to send out group tours as China tries to rejuvenate tourism industry

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2020 shows staff members performing via livestreaming on a cellphone at a historical and cultural area of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. May 19 marks the China Tourism Day. Local authorities in Fuzhou conduct livestreaming via cellphones to enable people eleswhere to have a chance to taste the local cultures. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, was hit hardest by the coronavirus, but plans to resume outbound group tours in June. Industrial experts said it sends a signal that China is stepping up efforts to boost tourism.China South International Travel Agency, a Hubei based travel agency said it plans to resume the outbound group tours in mid-June. Beijing will be the first travel destination and more destinations are expected to be included after the sector was halted in January, the agency said on Saturday.It sends out the market hope to unlock the cross-provincial tourism as the Covid-19 is largely contained in the country, Xu Xiaolei, chief brand officer at China's CYTS Tours Holding Co, told the Global Times on Sunday."China has achieved significant results in epidemic prevention and control. An easing on the restriction of cross-provincial tourism is expected soon," he said.As of now, 99 percent of the scenic spots have reopened as well as the major tour group products centers for short-distance excursions and self-guided tours, he added.The Global Times searched the cross provincial group tour packages on major tourism platforms and they are still temporarily unavailable.In early 2020 following the sudden outbreak of the novel pandemic, most scenic spots across the country experienced a brief closure.Due to the pandemic, domestic tourist visits have declined 56 percent and tourism revenue is down 69 percent in the first quarter, according to the China Tourism Research Institute.In order to boost domestic consumption, a number of cities have issued tourism consumption coupons to lure visitors.Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, has issued 50 million yuan ($7million) of travel consumption vouchers to citizens and tourists from other provinces in May to stimulate consumption.Travel bans have also been removed as the coronavirus is being contained. Beijing last week lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level and eased the restriction on permanent Hubei residents entering Beijing on Friday."There will be a significant rebound if more stimulus policies to come out," Xu said. He predicted that China's tourism will recover 50 percent capacity year-on-year in the second quarter and 70 percent in the second half of 2020.Regarding outbound tourism, foreign countries have been looking to China to help give their tourism sector a lift.Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to be the first stop for Chinese travellers as the coronavirus eases there, Xu said."The countries have been successful in preventing Covid-19 spread and they have also acknowledged China's efforts and attainments in pandemic prevention and control. On the other hand, tourism has come to a de facto standstill in many countries in Southeast Asia, which are yearning for Chinese tourists. "