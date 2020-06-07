RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

You may cross paths with an enticing new opportunity today. It might be tempting, but don't dive in head first. Spend time gathering more information and then wait for the right moment to strike. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 10, 17.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)All the hard work you have been putting in recently is about to pay off. Before you celebrate, there will still be a little bit of unfinished business to attend to before you can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Make sure that you are an active participant in the events around you if you want to get ahead. Although there will be people who can help you on the way, you are the only one who can ensure you reach your goals. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Keeping track of your purchases will make you more aware of where your money is going and in turn allow you to save a bit more than usual. Your natural positive energy will make you irresistible to the opposite sex. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If you try looking at life from a different angle today, you are bound to find hidden opportunities sitting right under your nose. Romance is in the air, all you need to do is put yourself out there. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A new joint project is bound to raise your excitement levels. You will be most effective when working with others, so do what you have to do in order to stay with a group. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Play your cards as close to your chest as possible today. If your plans are revealed too early there is a high chance it will ruin everything you have worked to make a reality. Money matters will demand your attention. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will be able to accomplish much more if you step up and take on a leadership position today as you will be perfectly suited for what the situation demands. Take care when making investments as your financial luck is in flux. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Just because the workweek is just beginning, that doesn't mean you can't get out and have some fun. Feel free to stay out a bit late. A little missed sleep won't hurt too much. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not let someone making wild promises suck you into their delusions. If something looks too good to be true, chances are it probably is. A close friend may be in need of some advice. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will be presented with a number of choices today. Looking at things in light of the big picture will allow you to find the choice that is perfect for you. Today will be a good time to get your finances and records in order. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Keeping your feet planted firmly on the ground instead of letting your head float about in the clouds will be the key to success for you today. It's time to put your nose to the grindstone. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The opportunity to start a new friendship will present itself today. All you need to do is put yourself in a situation where people can socialize with you. ✭✭✭