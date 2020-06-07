Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/7 16:28:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" musical

  6 Not too many

 10 Toni Braxton's vocal range

 14 Easy basket that rhymes with "Pippen"

 15 Achy

 16 Bird on a Canadian coin

 17 Con pro (see letters 4 to 7)

 19 Missing from base, briefly

 20 "Affirmative"

 21 Certain fishing bait

 22 "As a final note ..."

 24 Attend

 25 Short Japanese poem

 26 What a professor who rarely gives A's has (5 to 9)

 30 Each

 32 See 47-Down

 33 Actress Long or Vardalos

 34 Greenish-blue hue

 35 Locations

 37 Teeth on a wheel

 38 Six-legged pest

 39 Name that's a Roman numeral followed by its value

 40 Like many a stuffed toy

 41 Wishes undone (5 to 9)

 45 Spot to moor

 46 Response to "speak," maybe

 47 Beer brand from Holland

 49 Time traveler's destination, maybe

 50 Treasure ___

 53 Lion's den, e.g.

 54 "Fingers crossed for all of us" (4 to 7)

 57 Soothing lotion ingredient

 58 Paleo diet staple

 59 Wanderer

 60 Three squared

 61 "If all ___ fails ..."

 62 Choreography elements

DOWN

  1 Website for artisans

  2 Part of VP

  3 Hoppy brews, for short

  4 "Tiny" Dickens character

  5 "A is to B as C is to D," e.g.

  6 Space City MLB team

  7 ___ gras

  8 Hosp. areas

  9 Regions sometimes called natural sponges

 10 State whose northernmost city was renamed Utqiagvik

 11 Sign of widespread disinterest

 12 Screwdriver, for one

 13 Just

 18 The "R" of RBG

 23 Opera set in Egypt

 24 "You go, ___!"

 25 Hearty's partner

 26 Ability Superman uses to melt objects

 27 Spud

 28 Is really into

 29 Pageant accessory

 30 List-ending abbr.

 31 "___, vidi, vici"

 35 "I'd like to know ..."

 36 When some WNBA games end, for short

 37 Treble ___

 39 Speck of land

 40 Octet in an oxygen atom

 42 Order often served with sides

 43 Computers in a landfill, e.g.

 44 "Gee ..."

 47 With 32-Across, "M*A*S*H" star

 48 Timbuktu's country

 49 School orgs.

 50 Widely shared video, perhaps

 51 "Now!"

 52 Pea holders

 55 Deep-sea wriggler

 56 Cannabis

Solution



 

