Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" musical
6 Not too many
10 Toni Braxton's vocal range
14 Easy basket that rhymes with "Pippen"
15 Achy
16 Bird on a Canadian coin
17 Con pro (see letters 4 to 7)
19 Missing from base, briefly
20 "Affirmative"
21 Certain fishing bait
22 "As a final note ..."
24 Attend
25 Short Japanese poem
26 What a professor who rarely gives A's has (5 to 9)
30 Each
32 See 47-Down
33 Actress Long or Vardalos
34 Greenish-blue hue
35 Locations
37 Teeth on a wheel
38 Six-legged pest
39 Name that's a Roman numeral followed by its value
40 Like many a stuffed toy
41 Wishes undone (5 to 9)
45 Spot to moor
46 Response to "speak," maybe
47 Beer brand from Holland
49 Time traveler's destination, maybe
50 Treasure ___
53 Lion's den, e.g.
54 "Fingers crossed for all of us" (4 to 7)
57 Soothing lotion ingredient
58 Paleo diet staple
59 Wanderer
60 Three squared
61 "If all ___ fails ..."
62 Choreography elementsDOWN
1 Website for artisans
2 Part of VP
3 Hoppy brews, for short
4 "Tiny" Dickens character
5 "A is to B as C is to D," e.g.
6 Space City MLB team
7 ___ gras
8 Hosp. areas
9 Regions sometimes called natural sponges
10 State whose northernmost city was renamed Utqiagvik
11 Sign of widespread disinterest
12 Screwdriver, for one
13 Just
18 The "R" of RBG
23 Opera set in Egypt
24 "You go, ___!"
25 Hearty's partner
26 Ability Superman uses to melt objects
27 Spud
28 Is really into
29 Pageant accessory
30 List-ending abbr.
31 "___, vidi, vici"
35 "I'd like to know ..."
36 When some WNBA games end, for short
37 Treble ___
39 Speck of land
40 Octet in an oxygen atom
42 Order often served with sides
43 Computers in a landfill, e.g.
44 "Gee ..."
47 With 32-Across, "M*A*S*H" star
48 Timbuktu's country
49 School orgs.
50 Widely shared video, perhaps
51 "Now!"
52 Pea holders
55 Deep-sea wriggler
56 Cannabis
Solution