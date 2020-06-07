Puzzle

1 "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" musical6 Not too many10 Toni Braxton's vocal range14 Easy basket that rhymes with "Pippen"15 Achy16 Bird on a Canadian coin17 Con pro (see letters 4 to 7)19 Missing from base, briefly20 "Affirmative"21 Certain fishing bait22 "As a final note ..."24 Attend25 Short Japanese poem26 What a professor who rarely gives A's has (5 to 9)30 Each32 See 47-Down33 Actress Long or Vardalos34 Greenish-blue hue35 Locations37 Teeth on a wheel38 Six-legged pest39 Name that's a Roman numeral followed by its value40 Like many a stuffed toy41 Wishes undone (5 to 9)45 Spot to moor46 Response to "speak," maybe47 Beer brand from Holland49 Time traveler's destination, maybe50 Treasure ___53 Lion's den, e.g.54 "Fingers crossed for all of us" (4 to 7)57 Soothing lotion ingredient58 Paleo diet staple59 Wanderer60 Three squared61 "If all ___ fails ..."62 Choreography elements1 Website for artisans2 Part of VP3 Hoppy brews, for short4 "Tiny" Dickens character5 "A is to B as C is to D," e.g.6 Space City MLB team7 ___ gras8 Hosp. areas9 Regions sometimes called natural sponges10 State whose northernmost city was renamed Utqiagvik11 Sign of widespread disinterest12 Screwdriver, for one13 Just18 The "R" of RBG23 Opera set in Egypt24 "You go, ___!"25 Hearty's partner26 Ability Superman uses to melt objects27 Spud28 Is really into29 Pageant accessory30 List-ending abbr.31 "___, vidi, vici"35 "I'd like to know ..."36 When some WNBA games end, for short37 Treble ___39 Speck of land40 Octet in an oxygen atom42 Order often served with sides43 Computers in a landfill, e.g.44 "Gee ..."47 With 32-Across, "M*A*S*H" star48 Timbuktu's country49 School orgs.50 Widely shared video, perhaps51 "Now!"52 Pea holders55 Deep-sea wriggler56 Cannabis

Solution