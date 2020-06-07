Learning Chinese

food truck餐车(cānchē)A: Do you know what a food truck is?你知道什么是餐车吗？(nǐ zhīdào shíme shì cānchē ma?)B: Of course! It is a type of small cargo truck, you can open it up and sell things. There is often one in front of my home.当然！就是一种小型货车,打开车厢即可卖货。我们家门口就经常有。(dānɡrán. jiùshì yīzhǒnɡ xiǎoxínɡ huòchē, dǎkāichēxiānɡ jíkě màihuò. wǒmén jiāménkǒu jiùjīnɡchánɡ yǒu.)A: I think that's really interesting. Every time I go past one, I've always been drawn in by the calls of the vendors. Because most of them are coming from the nearby villages to the city to sell produce, the produce is always fresh and cheap. Every time I buy some I feel like I've come out ahead.我觉得还蛮有趣的, 每次我经过的时候,都被这些商贩的叫卖声吸引,因为他们大部分都是周边村庄开车到城里卖菜的,又新鲜又便宜,每次买完我都觉得自己赚到了。(wǒ juédé há imányǒuqùde, měicì wǒjīnɡɡuòde shíhòu, dōubèi zhèxiēshānɡfànde jiàomàishēnɡ xīyǐn, yīnwéi tāmén dàbùfēn dōushì zhōubiān cūnzhuānɡ kāichē dào chénɡlǐ màicàide, yòuxīnxiān yòubiànyí, měicì mǎiwán wǒdōujuédé zìjǐ zuàndàole.)B: But I think these types of vendors should be regulated, in order to avoid creating chaos.但我觉得对于这种商贩还是应该规范管理,避免出现秩序混乱。(dàn wǒjuédé duìyú zhèzhǒnɡ shānɡfàn háishì yīnɡɡāi ɡuīfàn ɡuǎnlǐ, bìmiǎn chūxiàn zhìxù hùnluàn.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT