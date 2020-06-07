White goose breeding business helps people get rid of poverty in Anhui

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows Li Yong feeding white geese at a breeding base in Huangdian Village of Guanting Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province. Li, a 38-year-old farmer, returned to his hometown, the Huangdian Village, and started the white goose breeding business in 2007 with the money he earned as a migrant worker for years. The breeding business has not only offered Li a way for accumulating a fortune, but also brought jobs and business opportunities to the fellow villagers. With the support from local authorities, Li took the lead to turn the breeding business into an industry for poverty alleviation via providing gratis goslings and breeding instructions to poor villagers, which has helped over 400 impoverished households get rid of poverty so far. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Li Yong (L) and his wife inspect a white goose breeding base in Huangdian Village of Guanting Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, June 6, 2020.

Li Yong checks the growth of white geese at a breeding base in Huangdian Village of Guanting Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, June 6, 2020.

Li Yong feeds white geese at a breeding base in Huangdian Village of Guanting Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, June 6, 2020.

Li Yong feeds white geese at a breeding base in Huangdian Village of Guanting Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, June 6, 2020.