China-Myanmar relations progress, cooperation enhanced

Monday marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar. The two countries have witnessed a momentous journey during these seven decades, and bilateral relations further deepened this year with enhanced cooperation in various fields, as well as in the fight against COVID-19.Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai told the Xinhua News Agency in a recent interview that during the past seven decades, China and Myanmar have always respected, trusted and supported each other, which set a role model of how two countries treat each other as equals, pursue mutual benefit and common development.To fight against the virus, Chen said both sides have conducted comprehensive cooperation.The Myanmar government, army and local community donated materials to China when China was struck by the epidemic. When COVID-19 broke out in Myanmar, the Chinese government, military and companies also donated anti-virus materials to the country and dispatched three teams of medical aid experts to Myanmar.China also donated a nucleic testing lab, more than 160,000 nucleic testing kits, over 3,97 million surgical masks and about 50,000 protective suits, according to a Xinhua report in May.The two sides have also strengthened joint border prevention and control to prevent the spread of the epidemic and have made progress in port trade and resumption of work and production, Chen said.We are confident to push forward China-Myanmar cooperation in various fields during the post-pandemic world to benefit the people of the two countries, he said.To celebrate the 70th anniversary, China will carry out a series of commemorative activities, such as publishing an album of paintings, editing a book titled The Story of China and Myanmar and issuing a commemorative envelope.Global Times