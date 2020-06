A woman takes a picture with her mobile phone of a painted poster of an elephant and its calf in the belly lit up with candles by school staff to pay homage after the recent killing of a pregnant wild elephant in the southern Indian state of Kerala, in Chennai on Saturday. Indian police have arrested a plantation worker and are hunting two others after a pregnant elephant died after eating fruit laced with explosives, officials said. Photo: AFP

