Foxconn recruitment picks up pace as business revives

A heavy downpour fails to stop a crowd in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province from gathering at Foxconn to apply for a job on April 27. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Apple's top supplier Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) has launched a new massive recruitment with attractive bonuses for employees as the company's orders rise thanks to ebbing Covid-19 pandemic in China.Insiders said that about 500 workers are being hired per day at some factories as demand for labor picks up nationwide.The science and technology park of Foxconn in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, posted a recruitment notice on Friday. The major criteria for successful candidates are to be above the age of 18 with at least a junior high school education, and there's no need for any work experience.The Global Times learned that a special recruitment notice has been supposedly posted by the Longhua science and technology park of Foxconn in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. The notice said the bonus for successful candidates can be up to 1,000 yuan ($140) with 500 yuan for the recruiter, starting on Friday.A human resources manager at a third-party recruiting company for Foxconn told the Global Times Sunday that Foxconn's factories are hiring new workers with up to 500 successful candidates coming in each day, but there is still a need for more."There are many orders coming in so far this year and we can recruit as many workers as possible," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity.Taiwan-based assembler Pegatron Corp, another Apple iPhone supplier, is also recruiting new workers as orders rise, the Global Times learned.Apple's shares rose 2.85 percent on Friday amid the positive signs from the resumption of the supply chain in China.Liang Zhenpeng, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times Sunday that large suppliers like Foxconn can operate only when other factories in the supply chain resume normal, as electronic devices like mobile phones have a long supply chain."The impact of the global virus outbreak on Foxconn is there, but given the fact that the whole supply chain is based in China, China's successful reopening can be the driving force for large international manufacturers," Liang said,"There may be a labor shortage, but the situation will ease in a few weeks as many businesses in China resume operations."Foxconn declined to comment for this article.