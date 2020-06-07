Paper documents China’s heroic response: Global Times editorial

white pape press Photo: GT

The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China has issued the white paper Fighting COVID-19: China in Action. The paper shares China's effective measures in fighting the virus. According to the paper, China experienced five stages in its fight against the epidemic. A timeline for China's epidemic-fighting efforts was systematically laid out for the first time in the paper, which also made staged official summaries of China's fight against the epidemic and gave authoritative and detailed responses to international concerns. Every single number listed in the white paper has a story behind it. The Chinese government objectively recorded this special historical episode in the white paper. Although China has basically brought the epidemic under control, the epidemic is still spreading around the world, so this white paper is of great practical significance.From the white paper, first of all we can see the seriousness of the challenges faced by China. The Covid-19 epidemic is a major public health emergency. The virus has spread faster and wider than any other since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949, and has proven to be the most difficult to contain. China' public health level and scientific literacy are not high. It is conceivable that Wuhan was taken by surprise in the early days of the outbreak. Today we can see more clearly the epidemic situation in China.Second, the cost that China had to bear was enormous. During the epidemic, China's economic and social activities were almost completely interrupted for nearly a month. What this means to the world's most populous country and second largest economy is beyond description. Compared to the unprecedented economic losses, the cost of life was even more painful. As of midnight on May 31, the entire Chinese mainland has reported a total of 83,017 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths.Third, China's critical contribution. Imagine what the world would be like today if China had not taken the lead in controlling the epidemic. In three months, China achieved decisive results in the battles in fighting the disease in Wuhan and Hubei. China ensured the public safety of its 1.4 billion citizens, which in itself is a great contribution to the world. China also provided assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations and exported epidemic prevention materials to 200 countries and regions. The lessons that the Chinese have learned at the cost of their own lives were invaluable to other countries and regions as well.Fourth, how shameful it is to rebuke China. Public health is the last thing that should be politicized. However, the epidemic has been highly politicized in Washington, and some politicians have been crazy to attack and discredit China for the purpose of reelections and so on. This will do nothing for the fight against the pandemic in the US and the world. On the contrary, it will create a very destructive interference. It can be said that millions of infected people are also victims of the politicization of the epidemic. The white paper states with indisputable facts that as a victim of the virus and a major contributor to the global fight against COVID-19, China deserves to be treated fairly rather than blamed.US President Donald Trump questioned this a few days ago, saying it was strange that the virus had spread around the world but not within China. In fact, Trump would not be surprised if he took a few minutes to read the white paper. This is because the Chinese government gave top priority to the safety and health of its people and took the most comprehensive, strictest and most thorough prevention and control measures with firm courage and determination. The reason is that the 1.4 billion Chinese people were great warriors in the fight against the epidemic and gave the government the utmost understanding, support and cooperation in its prevention and control measures. Actually, it is the current US situation that all people feel is strange.Now is not the time to relax. China is still under pressure to prevent a rebound at home and import from abroad, and the pandemic is still raging around the world. Viruses are the common enemy of all mankind. As long as there is still a case of infection in any country, the battle against the pandemic will not end. As stated in the white paper, for human development and for future generations, all countries should take immediate and decisive measures to eliminate the actual and potential threat of the virus to humanity to the greatest extent.