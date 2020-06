A woman pins her hopes for a high exam grade on the wishing wall in Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple, in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The national college entrance examinations, originally scheduled for June 7 and 8, were postponed to July 7 and 8 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo: IC

