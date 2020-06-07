Calls for 'referendum' lack legal basis in HK, a move to use students for political aims: HK govt

People signing a petition in support of the national security legislation pose for a photo at a street stand in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday strongly slammed certain organizations for calling for a "referendum" on a strike and class boycott among local residents and students as a way to oppose a decision for the national security legislation in the city."Referendums" are not part of Hong Kong's legal system and the move is an apparent attempt to take advantage of students for political purposes, the government noted.The remarks came as some labor unions and middle school student organizations reportedly called for a "referendum" to be held on June 14 to decide whether to strike and boycott classes to oppose the decision by the National People's Congress to implement national security legislation in Hong Kong.Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China. Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests are the Constitutional requirements of the HKSAR, the duty of the HKSAR government, and also the interests of all Hong Kong residents, the spokesperson said in a statement on the HKSAR government's website.According to the spokesperson, some people have been advocating openly for Hong Kong's "independence", "self-determination" and a "referendum", participating in acts of secession since last year, which clearly undermine national unity, challenge the Basic Law and "one country, two systems."Such activities not only undermine the rule of law and order in Hong Kong, but also jeopardize national sovereignty, security and development interests. Furthermore, some organizations have continuously incited students and young people to perform illegal acts. Many young people have thus been arrested and jailed, with their futures seriously affected, the spokesperson said."The Basic Law and Hong Kong's legal system do not provide for any 'referendum' mechanism. Conducting a so-called 'referendum' in any form will have no Constitutional basis or legal effect," the spokesman said, noting that the call for a "referendum" on a strike and class boycott is obviously taking advantage of students for political purposes.Some Hong Kong student organizations had applied for a gathering on Sunday but were denied by the police. Some students still appeared around the Mong Kok subway station. Hong Kong police strengthened their forces on Sunday in Mong Kok and on Nathan Road, where protesters usually gather, to avoid illegal assemblies, local media reported.Global Times