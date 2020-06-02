Americans losing faith amid Washington failures

People protest over the death of George Floyd in New York, the United States, June 1, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

A recent survey found that an overwhelming majority of Americans believed their country had spiraled out of control, as the nation has been besieged by riots and a never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese analysts warning that the US has become a "failed state."The NBC News-Wall Street Journal survey showed that 80 percent of American voters felt their country was unstable. The "out of control" selection covers Republicans (66 percent), Democrats (92 percent), and Independents (78 percent).Chinese experts noted that US society has become divergent and polarized, and regardless of their opinions on the Trump administration, most agreed on one thing - they had lost faith in their country.The poll, released Sunday, came amid nationwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd and widespread concerns from US local governments and experts that the protests could exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic.The NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll surveyed a sample of 1,000 voters, with a margin error of 3.59 percentage points.According to the latest data on Monday from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University, confirmed cases in the US had reached 1,942,363, with the death toll hitting 110,514.Data also revealed that it took the US 50 days for the number of COVID-19 patients grow from one to 1,000, and only eight days to see the number surge past 10,000 from March 11 to March 19. By the following week, the US had 100,000 confirmed cases. And in less than three months, the US reported 2 million cases.Chen Xi, an associate professor of public health at Yale University, warned that amid the unrest, protocol has been ignored. People have forgotten about social distancing and self-quarantine which will lead to new COVID-19 infections.The US government and society are giving up on virus prevention efforts due to ineffective measures aimed at subsiding the riots. The protesters could care less about the virus, and there are some who feel it's not as important as demonstrating against racism and police brutality, according to Chinese analysts.The US, as a country that possesses the most advanced medical resources and scientific capabilities, ironically has become the nation hardest hit by the virus and deserves to be labeled as one of the world's most failed states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Chenghao, an assistant research professor at the Institute of American Studies, China Institute of Contemporary International Relations."These are typical characteristics of a failed sate - angry people, an irresponsible and dysfunctional government, exhausted police force, low-credit media, and leaders without leadership capabilities. It seems like the US has them all," said a Beijing-based expert on China-US relationship who requested to remain anonymous.On social media, there has been an overwhelming number of voices among Americans who believe the Trump administration failed the people. Some say the Trump administration is only creating divergence when it doesn't dare to slam racism, but instead threatens to quell the unrest with the military, while the country continues to suffer from the virus.The poll also showed that Americans are troubled by other concerns. About 60 percent worry they or their family members could be infected by the virus, 46 percent thought the US economy was doing badly, and nearly 60 percent said they are more troubled by George Floyd's death and the actions of the police than the violent demonstrations.