Xi says ready to promote China-Philippines ties to new levels

Members of the Chinese Anti-Epidemic Medical Expert Team wave goodbye as they leave Manila for China at the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Paranaque City, the Philippines, on April 19, 2020. The Philippines on Sunday thanked China anew for its help, saying the crucial medical supplies donated by the Chinese government and the ideas shared by the Chinese experts have "provided a lifeline" to the Philippines' efforts to step up the fight against the COVID-19. Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque made the remarks at the seeing-off ceremony held for the 12-member team of Chinese experts, which arrived in Manila on April 5 to share firsthand experiences and best practices with Philippine health officials on how to properly manage the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he is willing to work with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte to continuously lift their countries' relationship of comprehensive strategic cooperation to new levels."I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines ties," Xi said when exchanging congratulatory messages with Duterte to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.Both China and the Philippines are at a critical moment for development, Xi stressed in his message, noting that the two countries share broad prospects for cooperation.