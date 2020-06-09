Volunteers in Zhejiang help villagers harvest corns and promote sales

Volunteers sell newly harvested corns at a charity bazaar in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2020. Volunteers from the Qian Haijun Volunteer Service in Cixi came to Haiyun Village of Cixi on Monday to help elderly and low-income villagers harvest corns and promote sales through livestreaming marketing and charity bazaars. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer helps an elderly villager harvest corns in Haiyun Village, Chongshou Town of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2020. Volunteers from the Qian Haijun Volunteer Service in Cixi came to Haiyun Village on Monday to help elderly and low-income villagers harvest corns and promote sales through livestreaming marketing and charity bazaars. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Volunteers sell newly harvested corns through livestreaming in Haiyun Village, Chongshou Town of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2020. Volunteers from the Qian Haijun Volunteer Service in Cixi came to Haiyun Village on Monday to help elderly and low-income villagers harvest corns and promote sales through livestreaming marketing and charity bazaars. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer displays newly harvested corns through livestreaming in Haiyun Village, Chongshou Town of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2020. Volunteers from the Qian Haijun Volunteer Service in Cixi came to Haiyun Village on Monday to help elderly and low-income villagers harvest corns and promote sales through livestreaming marketing and charity bazaars. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Volunteers help an elderly villager harvest corns in Haiyun Village, Chongshou Town of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2020. Volunteers from the Qian Haijun Volunteer Service in Cixi came to Haiyun Village on Monday to help elderly and low-income villagers harvest corns and promote sales through livestreaming marketing and charity bazaars. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)