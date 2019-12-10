British chamber decries external political pressure

St. John Moore, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, addresses media in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Huang Ge/GT

The UK's approach to China must be balanced and must not be swayed by external political pressure, the British Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday.Chinese experts applauded the statement and said that it sets a good example for the US Chamber of Commerce in China in terms of finding the right path for its best interests."An interconnected world and open markets are crucial for supporting growth and creating new opportunities, but the past few months have demonstrated the ease with which populist and protectionist politics can disrupt international relationships and increase business risk. The UK and China must resist this urge," the UK business group said Tuesday.On June 2, the UK warned China to step back from the national security legislation in Hong Kong, blatantly interfering into China's internal affairs.As bilateral tensions rise, the British business group is calling for cooperation instead of conflict."On a bilateral level, the UK and China have fostered a constructive trade relationship, and the two economies remain complementary. Cooperation, based on mutual trust and respect, will help both countries recover from the impact of COVID-19 and address wider threats to the global economy," the chamber said."The need for constructive dialogue and tangible action is now more critical than ever. We call on the UK to include China among the prioritized partners with which it is negotiating a Free Trade Agreement," it said.Jiang Yong, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times that economic relations and commerce require a positive political environment."On the one hand, the UK is communicating with China; on the other it is very close to the US in interfering in China's internal affairs over Hong Kong and in holding its ambivalent stance on Huawei over 5G rollout," Jiang said, adding that the UK has been swaying under pressure from the US."The chamber's statement is right and natural as it needs to speak for its own interests in China," Jiang said."Compared with the British Chamber of Commerce in China, the US Chamber of Commerce in China should also learn from the British, given the fact that the latter has gained even bigger and wider business interests from Chinese market," Jiang said."Faced with the challenges brought about by COVID-19, the continued development of a constructive and thriving trading environment between our two countries is more important than ever," the chamber said.