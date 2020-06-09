Chinese netizens call for solidarity against anti-Asian discrimination

Some Chinese netizens have begun posting completely yellow squares on Chinese social media to call for equal treatment of Asians. Photo: Sina Weibo

Chinese netizens echoed protestors from Japan and South Korea who support the Black Lives Matter movement and called for solidarity to support racial equality, including Asians who have suffered discrimination amid the coronavirus.The support came after many people in Japan and South Korea took to the streets to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a white US police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.The hashtags that Japan and South Korea held protest events earned 120 million and 390 million views respectively on China's twitter-like Sina Weibo as of Tuesday afternoon.Many Chinese netizens expressed their support for the protests and suggested people from the three countries need to be united to fight against the discrimination Asians have faced in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic."Black people's lives matter, so do ours. We Asians suffered a lot of discrimination when COVID-19 broke out. We need unity to fight back," one Chinese netizen commented on Weibo.On Tuesday, a Korean American tweeted that her grandfather got beaten up just because of his Asian skin color. The tweet has since gone viral on twitter."My grandpa was just beaten on the bus because he is Korean bc they didn't want 'the Chinese virus.' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," read the tweet with a photo of the old man with severe bloodstains.Many netizens expressed their anger and sorrow about the old man's suffering."Trump successfully aroused the worst racial sentiments of Americans, which have long existed in every fabric of society," one netizen posted on twitter."Asians should unite to fight against racial discrimination," another netizen said on twitter.