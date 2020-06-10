China, India move to reduce tensions along border: FM

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying Photo: fmprc.gov.cn
China and India have taken steps to reduce tensions along the border in accordance with the consensus they reached, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Wednesday, in responds to questions on the withdrawal of troops along the border, where a standoff had reportedly taken place in recent days.
Through diplomatic and military channels, China and India had effective communications and reached consensus on dealing with relevant matters on the west section of the China-India border, Hua told the Wednesday press conference.
The Indian Express reported that Indian and Chinese troops have gradually started moving back from "standoff positions
." It added that the move happened after military commanders from both sides met on June 6
.
Division-level commanders of the two armies were scheduled to meet Wednesday, the Indian Express reported. No details of the meeting have been revealed as of press time on Wednesday.