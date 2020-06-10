Huawei, Chang Guang boost satellite remote sensing, create world-class services

A pedestrian walks past a Huawei store in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Huawei Technologies has taken another move into satellite communications by partnering with Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co, in their joint effort to build a digitalized, intelligent satellite guided communication system and to create world-leading applications in the new field.In an agreement signed Tuesday, the two vowed to utilize each other's advantages and collaborate on information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and cloud computing technology, such as satellite remote-sensing and integrated data services.Founded on December 1, 2014, Chang Guang, based in Northeast China's Jilin Province, is the first commercial remote-sensing satellite company in China, according to its official website. The company has received investment from the Jilin provincial government.Chang Guang has successfully launched 16 "Jilin-1" satellites into orbit and built the largest domestic commercial remote-sensing satellite constellation, which can respond to emergency missions in as little as 11 minutes - the fastest in China.Chang Guang has provided technical services and solutions including satellite data, system software, and hardware for government departments, universities, research institutes, enterprises and public users at all levels.Huawei will give full play to its technological advantages in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and big data, and support Chang Guang's information capabilities, provide comprehensive technical support, and work with its new partner to create more intelligent, convenient and advanced satellite remote-sensing services, said Hou Jinlong, president of Huawei Cloud & Computing BG.Huawei has been focusing on improving its informatization research and development (R&D) capabilities in the field of remote-sensing technology in recent years, and has several times conducted large-scale cooperation in the field of satellite remote sensing.Last year, Huawei cooperated with the Satellite Environmental Application Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Satellite Remote Sensing Application Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, to jointly carry out key technology research and product R&D in three-dimensional environmental monitoring, biodiversity monitoring, big data analysis and evaluation.Huawei's move is among its latest efforts to expand its businesses amid the US' intensified crackdown. The company faces the risk of chip shortages because of a US chip ban, which analysts said could dampen its ability to serve and launch high-end products.