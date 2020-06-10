Foreign buyers eye e-trade exhibitions

Foreign purchasers communicate with an exhibitor during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2019. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

With few trade events being held around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, foreign buyers and company representatives are eager to participate in online events held by China, including the upcoming Canton Fair, which observers said could offer an efficient and convenient platform to buy necessities and do business.The spring session of the Canton Fair, a barometer of China's foreign trade that's been held for the past 63 years, will kick off online for the first time on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The event is drawing a warm response from foreign buyers, including those from the US, trade officials and exhibitors told the Global Times. Among 23 promotion campaigns for this year's Canton Fair, two were held in the US and got a sound response.Both companies and individual buyers are anticipating this year's fair, said Liu Quandong, director of the International Communication Department of the China Foreign Trade Centre, the organizer of the fair."Given the special global context amid the virus, US businesses hope to find some opportunities through the trade fair," Liu told the Global Times on Wednesday.US buyers have been a stable source of participants at the fair, despite bilateral trade disputes. US buyers were among the top three sources of foreign buyers for the Canton Fair last year."I've registered for the fair online, as most business activity has been halted during the pandemic. It's efficient and interesting to get inspiration and find things to buy from the world's largest fair by just sitting at home," Chris Zhang, a California-based businesswoman, told the Global Times on Wednesday.As a regular attendee of the fair, Amir Ahmed Gadalla, chief representative of Bazaar International Co from Sudan, told the Global Times on Wednesday that he's "ready to join and see how they can do this online.""Many of our customers have been asking us since last week about our 'livestreaming room number,' which is like a booth number for the offline Canton Fair," Serena Chen, an exhibitor at this year's online Canton Fair, told the Global Times on Wednesday."They are more passionate and curious than we are about this new form of trade fair ... that surprised us a lot," Chen said.Officials said that the fair has increased invitations to buyers from countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative routes and also to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.The Canton Fair has set up 50 virtual exhibition zones and is providing 24-hour online supply and purchase services, Li Jinqi, an official with the Ministry of Commerce , told a press conference on Wednesday. Li said that exhibitors could upload pictures and videos of their products on the platform."The number of products uploaded for display by companies has been higher than expected," he said.The number of exhibitors reached 25,000 this year, similar to the level last year."It's a challenge for us, as we have to talk in front of the camera for two to three hours in English, but we're taking this quite seriously and don't want to spoil the first online fair," Chen said.Shrinking world trade has put mounting pressure on both domestic and global businesses, which will seize the opportunity of the online fair to find a way out, said Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.Foreign companies' dependence on the Chinese market, which has cost-effective products and comprehensive industry chains, will be stronger than ever, Bai noted.Moritz Holst, founder of Germany-based Rivers and Clouds, which has a tea business in China, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the outbreak has greatly affected his operations in China, both in terms of business travel and shipping his products.However, Holst said that his confidence in China's prospects hasn't been affected. "I luckily have very close bonds with my suppliers through many years of travel and long stays. I would not easily invest in the products of new suppliers at the moment. I'm staying with those I know and trust."Bai told the Global Times on Wednesday that China's lead in production resumption will inspire confidence among foreign traders, who will see that China is able to stabilize supply."As the virus comes under control worldwide, more orders are likely to be placed, which will also help China's foreign trade stabilize in the second half," Bai said.China is one of the best growth markets in the world and we hope things in China will come back to full normal later this year, Mansoor Nadeem Lari, CEO of the Silk Route Trade and Industry Development Cooperation Corporation, told the Global Times on Wednesday."We will invest and do business with China in a big way, in the wake of COVID-19. We are in touch with our partners in China and together we will renew our business plans based on the new market dynamics," he said.