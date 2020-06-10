All stadiums for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games to be completed by year’s end

Organizer of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games holds a launch ceremony to recruit global volunteers in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

All stadiums for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games will be finished by the end of 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, while high technology such as 5G service and accurate and timely meteorological forecasts will be integrated into the event, officials from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) said at a press conference on Tuesday night.According to a BOCOG press release sent to the Global Times, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games have entered the trial stage.The first trial event, an international ski racing event, had originally been scheduled to be held in February in Beijing's Yanqing district, but was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of BOCOG, said at the conference that while the coronavirus has been brought under control in China, its continuous spread around the world still presents some challenges and difficulties."A lot of equipment that we have purchased, including ice making systems and ice pouring trucks, are coming from countries with serious epidemics, which has caused some difficulties when it comes to production and transportation. Also, some foreign experts in equipment installation and site certification cannot come to China to provide on-site guidance," he said, adding that dealing with these issues would be the key tasks of the following work to construct the stadiums.In terms of service, BOCOG will accelerate the implementation of 5G communication networks, cloud guidance and meteorological services that are accurate within a minute. Meanwhile, they revealed that the opening ceremony's theme will focus on a community with a shared future for mankind.International Olympic Committee Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch also attended the conference. He expressed his pleasure at the improved coronavirus situation in China and noted he was confident that the Beijing 2022 Olympics would be successful.According to reports, the number of applicants for volunteer positions at the two events has exceeded 810,000 since the global recruitment of volunteers for the tournament began on December 5, 2019.