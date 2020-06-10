HK, Guangdong and Macao estimated to announce mutually recognized health code

Pedestrians on the street of Hong Kong's financial district Photo: cnsphoto

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has almost finished work to promote the mutual recognition of health codes between Hong Kong, Macao and the Chinese mainland.Authorities in Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao have almost finished negotiations on the issue and the detailed plan is estimated to be officially announced this week if agreement is reached and the epidemic situation remains stable in these areas, Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper reported Wednesday.According to Ming Pao, authorities from the three sides are discussing health code quotas. It is estimated that priority of the quota would be given to some 27 kinds of people who have been given test immunity by the Hong Kong government, including businessmen who have business on the mainland and drivers commuting between Hong Kong and the mainland. Families and travelers are temporarily not included.The HKSAR government's quota limit is expected to be at least a four-digit figure, Ming Pao said citing an anonymous source.Health codes are a QR code issued to Chinese residents by local governments to indicate their health status before being allowed to move freely.According to Hong Kong media, after a local coded health plan is announced, Hong Kong residents can receive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in officially recognized institutes and obtain the codes if test results return negative.Each result can be effective for seven days. Allowing people with the health code to move freely between Hong Kong, Macao and the mainland, according to reports.Each test reportedly costs HK$1,000-2,000. The health codes would most likely be sent to residents on their mobile phones by the authorities, according to Hong Kong news portal now.com.A local test institute told now.com that they could conduct 400-500 COVID-19 tests per day currently.The report said that there are about 10 authorized institutes in the city, many of whom have planned to expand testing capacities to about 1,000 tests per day after the government officially promotes the health code project.