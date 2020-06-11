5 students hospitalized in Central China after having lunch at school

Photo: Screenshot of Beijing News video

Five students were hospitalized on Wednesday in the city of Shangqiu, Central China's Henan Province, when they experienced stomachaches and diarrhea after having lunch at school, local authority announced on WeChat.The five students are in stable condition, according to the announcement.A total of 28 students had stomachaches and diarrhea after having lunch on Wednesday in some schools in the Yucheng county, Shangqiu, news portal thepaper.cn reported citing an anonymous Shangqiu education bureau staff.Local authorities immediately sent medical staff to the schools to treat the students, according to the announcement.Most students returned to school after treatment, with only five remaining in the hospital for observation.An investigation is underway, according to the announcement.A Yucheng resident surnamed Huang, whose son suffered a stomachache after lunch, told thepaper.cn that all the food the students ate were provided by the same catering company in Yucheng.The Shangqiu education bureau staff denied the students' symptoms were caused by food poisoning, according to the report of thepaper.cn.The staff said the food was provided by companies under a local central kitchen project, which were selected through public bidding.According to thepaper.cn, the central kitchen project was initiated in May 2018 in Yucheng and currently there are four catering companies engaged in the project.The project provides catering services to local elementary and middle school students. Each day, companies provide meals for 45,000 students.