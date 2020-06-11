Into the night: Chinese cities encourage businesses to extend operating hours to stimulate economy

Night tour comes back to the scenic area of the West Lake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

To recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have begun promoting night-time cultural activities such as night tour in museums and bookstores for residents and tourists.Beijing is planning to introduce 10 tourist routes for visiting the city at night, the Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday. In addition to traveling routes, 10 outdoor-themed activities such as night runs and night shows are also being arranged.The report noted that the capital city will be encouraging businesses such as museums, art galleries, scenic spots, parks and other commercial blocks to extend their hours.Another first-tier city, Shanghai, launched the Shanghai Nightlife Festival on Saturday. Night-time activities include exhibitions at the Shanghai Museum and readings at bookstores, the People's Daily reported.An employee of a bookstore on Fuxing Zhong Road in Shanghai told the Global Times that starting on Friday the bookstore extended its business hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays."This event will run until June 30. Customers can book online and pay 50 yuan ($7) for a single seat at the 'midnight desk,'" the employee said. "Every night we offer 50 seats."The new night service has drawn some young people who are interested in reading in bookstores at night."I love reading at night, quietly and without any worry. The bookstore's night services meets my demands," a resident in Shanghai surnamed Li, 26, told the Global Times on Thursday."These night activities are sure to have an impact on the economic recovery of large-sized cities with more than 5 million residents, as they have lots of young people who have a strong desire to consume," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times.He added that people are busy working during the day so extending the business hours of these cultural sites to night, when people have more leisure time, will stimulate spending."If the night activities can be held in conjunction with vouchers, it will be even more effective."Some scenic areas have begun holding late-night shows for tourists. The giant Buddha statues at the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province are now being lit up by warm yellow lights at night, giving them a very different appearance than during the day, local news outlet the Luoyang Daily reported.Night tours of the Longmen Grottoes, which boast some of the best ancient Buddhist art in China, began in May and have so far received positive feedback on Chinese social media."My camera wasn't able to capture just how beautiful the grottoes are under these lights," one netizen commented.