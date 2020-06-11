Xi, Duterte hail China-Philippines 'friendship' amid COVID-19 pandemic

File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday spoke to his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the phone, and the two leaders hailed the friendship between the two countries amid COVID-19 pandemic.President Xi first praised the epidemic prevention and control effort by the Philippine government, saying China will continue to support the Philippines to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.As prevention and control efforts normalized in both countries, Xi said both sides should work on measures to gradually restore the personnel exchanges and enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.Xi said China upholds the concept of a community with a shared future and has provided assistance and support within its capability to other countries in need.China hopes to work closely with the Philippine government to support the international society and the World Health Organization in battling COVID-19.Xi said the bilateral relations will be strengthened after the pandemic.Duterte echoed Xi, saying this year marks the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and that the Philippines will always be Chinese people's friend.Duterte also expressed gratitude to Xi on the assistance provided by the Chinese government in its fight against the virus.The Philippine government will never allow anyone to use it to engage in anti-China activities, he said.The Philippines is committed to continuously deepening the friendship between the peoples of the two countries and hopes to expand exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, Duterte said.The Philippines is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with China and the WHO, he said.