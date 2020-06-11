Swiss police criticized for overreaction in detaining 8-year-old boy for using Chinese ‘spirit money’ as euro notes

Various types of paper money, or Chinese "spirit money", sold at funeral-linked stores Photo: IC

The Swiss police were recently criticized for overreaction by netizens after they detained an 8-year-old Swiss boy who asked whether he could use a toy euro note, which is reportedly in fact Chinese "spirit money," in a village shop.The shop owner called the police and an investigation began into "counterfeit money being in circulation," even though the note was clearly identified as being toy money. The police searched the boy's home and seized more "spirit money" of different values.The boy and his 10-year-old brother who also went to the shop had their mug shots taken. His name will be on the police records until May 2032, AFP reported."A crack team of Swiss police stop a potential worldwide racketeering and money laundering scheme in its tracks. The 8-year-old mastermind has been thwarted," Twitter user Si Anderson commented."Words fail me. Jobsworth multiplied by jobsworths, resulting in an 8-year-old boy having a police record until 2032," another Twitter user Fardel Bear said.Some assumed the boy was from a Chinese family and questioned whether the police were being racist. "At one point you try to condemn violence, but this is why some people smash and bash the system of racism. My guess is this is a Chinese family and they would never do such a thing to their own if they were white," another netizen Pee Jee commented."Seriously? An 8-year-old using obvious play money that no one would mistake for real notes. Racism at its best," read a note by Twitter user Winkraine.The "spirit money," usually printed on ordinary paper and with exaggerated face value is usually used as an offering in China at funerals for the dead to use in the afterlife.The tradition has spread to overseas and the notes are called "ancestors money" by some foreign nationals. Some YouTubers even share detailed procedures online about how to present the notes as offerings to deceased ancestors.