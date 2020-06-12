MBTs and IFVs rumble in plateau mountainous area

Source:China Military Published: 2020/6/12 17:33:18

Infantry fighting vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army muster and rumble to a designated training field in the snow-covered plateau area on June 4.Photo:China Military


 

Type-99 main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rumble through man-made obstacles as they infiltrate into the mock enemy positions on June 4.Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
