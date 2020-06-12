Villagers work in rice field in Yanbian, Jilin

A villager works in the rice field in Guangdong Village of Helong City in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 11, 2020. There are a total of 47,000 hectares of fields having been planted with rice seedlings here until early June. The rice seedlings here have proved a higher survival rate as compared to those of the past several years. Photo:Xinhua

