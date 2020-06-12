Coursing with culture

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

With the novel coronavirus epidemic brought under control in China, many universities have recently resumed classes. One of the unexpected outcomes are courses - Chinese traditional crafts - that capture the imagination of many students at East China Jiaotong University, in East China's Jiangxi Province. Reports show that students are raving about unique classes on Chinese traditional skills, including how to make traditional Chinese craft of embroidery, Chinese language and literature. By opening such handicraft courses, students can work more effectively with more vivid examples - not just lazily listening to preachy Chinese traditional culture in lectures. Clearly, these engaging workshops are impressing the students with traditional Chinese craft skills, and are playing a major role to carry forward Chinese traditional culture.