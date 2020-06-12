FM says US move will ‘draw fire against itself’ if it restricts US capital through HK

Hong Kong File Photo: VCG

If the US makes any move to damage the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s interests, it will draw fire against itself, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday, in response to possible US restrictions on capital flows through the city.The US has very deep and direct interests in Hong Kong - a large number of American residents, many financial companies and a huge trade surplus with the HKSAR--Hua said at a regular press briefing, noting that "the US will end up damaging its own interests if it harms Hong Kong."The comments come as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's Working Group on Capital Markets is working on various responses to China's national security law for Hong Kong.The US could restrict US capital through the Hong Kong market, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.Hua stressed that China is firmly determined to reject any foreign power to intervene in HKSAR affairs. "The US action seriously violates international law and the basic norms of international relations," she said.The proposed national security law would help plug the loopholes in the Hong Kong legal system and maintain the city's stability and prosperity. The relevant problem is China's internal affairs and no foreign power, including the US, has a right to intervene, Hua said.Global Times