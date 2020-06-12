More external forces interfere in HK’s internal affairs as China becomes more determined to legislate national security laws for city: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction to the UK concerning its six-monthly report on Hong Kong, China's Foreign Ministry said, as more external forces involve themselves in Hong Kong's internal affairs, China's determination to legislate national security law for Hong Kong becomes stronger.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday that Hong Kong is "China's Hong Kong" and that the UK should face reality, respect China's sovereignty, security, and reunification, and stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs in any way.Her comments come after the UK recently released its six-monthly report covering incidents in Hong Kong from July to December last year on Thursday, with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urging China to reconsider its plan to impose its national security law, and to "step back from the brink" and respect the city's autonomy, in the report.Hua said that ever since the social turmoil in June 2019, which was triggered by the anti-extradition bill movement, the activities of Hong Kong independence and radical separatist forces have become increasingly rampant, severely challenging the "one country, two systems" principle, with some external forces showing their support for the violent criminals, and even threatening the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, and that these forces should shoulder the blame for the serious violence in Hong Kong."The facts show that it is reasonable and legal to have Hong Kong's national security put into law, which is both necessary and urgent," Hua said.Hua said in the last eight days, nearly 3 million Hong Kong people signed a petition to show their support for the national security law, with many well-known overseas enterprises also expressing their support in recent days."But it is clear that there are external forces who are looking to stir up trouble. What are they so anxious about? What are they afraid of? It seems like most are worrying that they can no longer use Hong Kong improperly like they used to; that is, engaging in acts that threaten China's national security. This proves that the national security law is imperative and urgent," Hua said.Hua said it has been 23 years since Hong Kong was returned, but the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law has not yet been completed."Given HK's current situation, it is clear that national security needs to be maintained, and the central government has both the right and the responsibility to fix it," she said.The HKSAR government on Friday expressed their opposition to a six-monthly report on the city issued by the UK, saying the report was both inaccurate and biased, suggesting that foreign governments, legislatures, and politicians should refrain from interfering in the city's internal affairs.The HKSAR government restates its firm commitment to the implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in accordance with the Basic Law. The region firmly opposes and expresses its deep regret over the report's inaccurate and biased remarks regarding the newly formed national security law and degree of autonomy enjoyed by its citizens in the HKSAR, the Hong Kong government said in a statement published on Friday.Hua said that the legal basis for implementing "one country, two systems" involves China's Constitution and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration."China has never interfered in the internal affairs of the UK, reflecting China's respect for the British government's sovereignty, and we hope that the British side will respect China's legitimate right to maintain its sovereignty, security, and unity." Hua said.