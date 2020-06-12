Number of milu rises with efforts of staff in reserve

Ren Yijun interacts with milu at Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 10, 2020. Ren Yijun has been working at Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve for 22 years to take care of Milu, also known as Pere David's deer, a species endemic to China. As he first came to the reserve, there were only less than 500 milu. During the past years, Ren and his colleagues have been exploring scientific methods in various aspects to expand the species such as epidemic control and prevention and cub nurturing. With the number of milu increasing, the reserve has introduced grid management. Since November in 2018, Ren and his colleagues have started routine patrolling to better take care of local Milu. They trek 3 times per month, covering 800 kilometers to track the animal's trace. With the efforts of staff in the reserve, the number of local milu has increased to 5681, with 1820 wild ones.Photo:Xinhua

