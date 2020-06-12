Bar-headed geese seen at bird island in Amdo County, Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/12 22:11:02

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows bar-headed geese at a bird island in Amdo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus