Beijing shuts down beef and lamb trade center due to new COVID-19 cases
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/6/12 22:47:12
Photo:Li Hao/GT
RELATED ARTICLES:
Coronavirus detected on chopping board for imported salmon in Beijing market
Beijing changed its decision to reopen schools for students in grades 1 to 3, after the city reported new COVID-19 cases for 2 consecutive days on Friday
Posted in:
GALLERY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus