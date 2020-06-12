View of Qikou ancient town in Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/12 23:05:03

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus