View of Qikou ancient town in Shanxi

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2020 shows a view of the Qikou ancient town in Linxian County of Lyuliang, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua