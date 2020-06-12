Xi sends condolences over passing of Burundian president

File photo:CGTN

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolences to Burundian president-elect, Evariste Ndayishimiye, over the passing of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza.On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over Nkurunziza's death and sincere sympathies to his family as well as the Burundian people.Calling him an outstanding Burundian politician, Xi stressed that Nkurunziza was deeply beloved by the Burundian people as he had led them to safeguard national sovereignty and oppose foreign interference, and had actively promoted peace, stability and development in the country.Nkurunziza had been committed to advancing traditional friendship and political mutual trust between China and Burundi, and had made important contributions to deepening the all-weather partnership between the two countries, said Xi, adding that Nkurunziza's passing is a great loss to both the Burundian people and the cause of China-Burundi friendship.China cherishes the all-weather friendship between the two countries, and is willing to work together with Burundi to push forward the development of bilateral friendly cooperation, so as to better benefit the two countries and peoples, Xi said.